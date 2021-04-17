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Chinese Communist Party Continues to Falsify to Cover Up the Truth of the Epidemic
cover-upfalsificationtruth
WJ77
日本东京樱花团 11 hours ago
Tokyo Sakura Group Translators
This video was taken in Ruili, Yunnan Province, on the evening of April 11, 2021.
These people are being pulled away by the truckload for isolation, and the community is also strengthening isolation measures. Informed netizens say that taking away isolation happens frequently, and Families are in a state of being isolated from each other. From the latest published data, it appears that Ruili still has three high-risk areas and six medium-risk areas,
This means that the risk of epidemic in Ruili is still high.