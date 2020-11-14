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How to protect your online privacy in 2019 | Tutorial
Dark Alley
Dark Alley
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37 views • November 14, 2020
Original:
https://youtu.be/lLessJ4R6w8

You can now support the author on https://www.patreon.com/thehatedone and get access to more exclusive content.

To learn how to best protect your online privacy in 2019 means to learn privacy by compartmentalization. Isolating your different digital identities and activities from each other is the best approach to keep control of your data.

To support the author;

Bitcoin:
1C7UkndgpQqjTrUkk8pY1rRpmddwHaEEuf

Techlore's Go Incognito tutorial series:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

How to be anonymous on the web
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_393m...

Master uBlock Origin in advanced mode
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lisQ...

Important sources and software

Good intro into security approaches and compartmentalization https://theinvisiblethings.blogspot.c...

Every piece of software recommended is listed here:
https://www.privacytools.io/
More direct links:
QubesOS https://www.qubes-os.org/
Intro to QubesOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dD0_g...
Joanna Rutkowska on Qubes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0TVw...

Tor Browser https://www.torproject.org/
Tor for iOS https://blog.torproject.org/tor-heart...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/onion...
Orbot on Android https://guardianproject.info/apps/orbot/


Firefox addons
uBlock Origin https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/fire...
- read the docs https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wik...
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wiki
Cookie Autodelete https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/fire...
HTTPS Everywhere https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/fire...
DecentralEyes https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/fire...

F-Droid https://f-droid.org/
Firefox Klar https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.m...
K-9 email client for android https://k9mail.github.io/

KeepassXC https://keepassxc.org/

Gmail
Fireforwarding https://support.google.com/mail/answe...

How to get a burner phone https://theintercept.com/2017/02/20/h...
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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