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Fauci Behind Every Pandemic Since 1984 & Ivermectin Wins Noble Prize For Medicine In 2015
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111 views • September 06, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Fauci behind every pandemic since 1984 - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/09/dr-judy-mikovits-getting-closer-to-exposing-who-created-cancer-and-all-the-pandemics/
They can't prove any of this exists - https://greatreject.org/laboratories-cant-find-covid-19-in-positive-tests/
These people still don't get it, the vaxx is the disease - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/chances-getting-covid-fully-vaccinated-oscar-de-la-hoya-hospitalized-covid-19-video/
Why are they hiding Ivermectin - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontlinenews/ivermectins-success-in-battling-covid-19/
Nobel prize for ivermectin - https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/new-jersey-based-william-campbell-shares-nobel-prize-medicine-n438511
CDC memo shows Ivermectin safe for human use - https://beckernews.com/2019-cdc-memo-on-ivermectin-blows-a-hole-in-medias-narrative-its-just-a-horse-treatment-41300/
Rolling stone story completely debunked - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rolling-stone-horse-dewormer-hit-piece-debunked-after-hospital-says-no-ivermectin
The shot is the variants, they're finally catching up to this carpenter - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1433495934336442370
For all the vaxx junkies, now there's a pill - https://nationalfile.com/pfizer-is-now-developing-a-twice-per-day-covid-pill-that-must-be-taken-alongside-vaccines/
They're starting to die - https://www.wbap.com/2021/09/02/texas-school-system-closes-after-2-teachers-die-of-covid-19/
They knew ahead of time about Kabul airport bombing - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-text-messages-reveal-2nd-bn-1st-marines-given-countdown-kabul-airport-bombing-started-two-hours-now-silenced/
Afghans coming in are unvetted for a reason - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/us-marine-ground-kabul-says-biden-admin-filled-planes-unvetted-afghans-papers-left-behind-ny-times-confirms-no-one-vetted/
Psaki says Afgans being vetted - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/psaki-no-one-entering-us-vetted
No, they are not being vetted - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/100-afghan-evacuees-flagged-terrorist-ties-intel-vetting-process-lags?
They left the vetted Afgans there - https://www.oann.com/cotton-biden-admin-left-the-vast-majority-of-vetted-afghans-behind/
How is this not child/sex trafficking - https://www.oann.com/afghan-refugee-girls-enter-u-s-with-older-men-as-husbands/
Fuck Joe Biden chants - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-virginia-tech-crowd-drives-leftist-covid-extremists-crazy-fck-joe-biden-chants-start-video/
This could get real interesting, gun maker wants sandy hook info - https://www.npr.org/2021/09/03/1033950752/remington-subpoenas-the-school-records-of-children-slain-at-sandy-hook
Here's how to get your business booming - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9955079/Florida-diner-owner-turned-away-Biden-voters-troops-says-shes-inundated-support.html
DHS says white Americans just like taliban - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62512
Commiefornias recall election has already been stolen - https://amgreatness.com/2021/08/31/californias-recall-election-has-already-been-stolen/
Here comes the internet shutdown, this is there cover story - https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2021/08/31/why-america-should-suddenly-prepare-for-a-billion-dollar-internet-apocalypse-caused-by-the-sun/
Why are these idiots acting like they gave birth - https://twitter.com/TheM0dalice/status/1434293634543669249
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1433878366545846272
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Fauci behind every pandemic since 1984 - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/09/dr-judy-mikovits-getting-closer-to-exposing-who-created-cancer-and-all-the-pandemics/
They can't prove any of this exists - https://greatreject.org/laboratories-cant-find-covid-19-in-positive-tests/
These people still don't get it, the vaxx is the disease - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/chances-getting-covid-fully-vaccinated-oscar-de-la-hoya-hospitalized-covid-19-video/
Why are they hiding Ivermectin - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontlinenews/ivermectins-success-in-battling-covid-19/
Nobel prize for ivermectin - https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/new-jersey-based-william-campbell-shares-nobel-prize-medicine-n438511
CDC memo shows Ivermectin safe for human use - https://beckernews.com/2019-cdc-memo-on-ivermectin-blows-a-hole-in-medias-narrative-its-just-a-horse-treatment-41300/
Rolling stone story completely debunked - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rolling-stone-horse-dewormer-hit-piece-debunked-after-hospital-says-no-ivermectin
The shot is the variants, they're finally catching up to this carpenter - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1433495934336442370
For all the vaxx junkies, now there's a pill - https://nationalfile.com/pfizer-is-now-developing-a-twice-per-day-covid-pill-that-must-be-taken-alongside-vaccines/
They're starting to die - https://www.wbap.com/2021/09/02/texas-school-system-closes-after-2-teachers-die-of-covid-19/
They knew ahead of time about Kabul airport bombing - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-text-messages-reveal-2nd-bn-1st-marines-given-countdown-kabul-airport-bombing-started-two-hours-now-silenced/
Afghans coming in are unvetted for a reason - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/us-marine-ground-kabul-says-biden-admin-filled-planes-unvetted-afghans-papers-left-behind-ny-times-confirms-no-one-vetted/
Psaki says Afgans being vetted - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/psaki-no-one-entering-us-vetted
No, they are not being vetted - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/100-afghan-evacuees-flagged-terrorist-ties-intel-vetting-process-lags?
They left the vetted Afgans there - https://www.oann.com/cotton-biden-admin-left-the-vast-majority-of-vetted-afghans-behind/
How is this not child/sex trafficking - https://www.oann.com/afghan-refugee-girls-enter-u-s-with-older-men-as-husbands/
Fuck Joe Biden chants - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-virginia-tech-crowd-drives-leftist-covid-extremists-crazy-fck-joe-biden-chants-start-video/
This could get real interesting, gun maker wants sandy hook info - https://www.npr.org/2021/09/03/1033950752/remington-subpoenas-the-school-records-of-children-slain-at-sandy-hook
Here's how to get your business booming - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9955079/Florida-diner-owner-turned-away-Biden-voters-troops-says-shes-inundated-support.html
DHS says white Americans just like taliban - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62512
Commiefornias recall election has already been stolen - https://amgreatness.com/2021/08/31/californias-recall-election-has-already-been-stolen/
Here comes the internet shutdown, this is there cover story - https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2021/08/31/why-america-should-suddenly-prepare-for-a-billion-dollar-internet-apocalypse-caused-by-the-sun/
Why are these idiots acting like they gave birth - https://twitter.com/TheM0dalice/status/1434293634543669249
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1433878366545846272
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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