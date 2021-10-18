People From the New Federal State of China and Australia Unite to Say “No” to Tyranny and Covid-19 Vaccine!

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10/16/2021 Australian protesters told the New Federal State of China: we are here because we support my rights for choices. It’s a time we all have to stand up and we have to say no to tyranny and the Covid-19 vaccine. The freedom of choice is ours. It’s not the politician’s right to dictate what we have to do.