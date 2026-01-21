OnlyFans and the Paradox of Tolerance!

Stefan Molyneux delves into the paradox of tolerance amid today's divided society, highlighting the tension between economic incentives and moral principles—especially evident in platforms like OnlyFans. He looks at how people wrestle with profound internal conflicts and fatigue stemming from social demands and difficult childhoods. The discussion also covers changes in how culture gets passed down and what that means for those coming after us. Molyneux wraps up by pointing out the inconsistencies in tolerance itself, calling for a clearer grasp of the common hardships in a world shaped by money.





