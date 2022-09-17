Create New Account
Pt 2. FBI Seizes Mike Lindell's Phone, Plus Headline News 9/16/2022
Resistance Chicks
Published 2 months ago |
Part 1 from Brighteon will be uploaded as soon as it's available for us to download.Tyranny seems to come in all sorts of shapes and sizes these days- this week it came in the form of the FBI seizing the phones of The Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell, and The Data Guy, Dr. Doug Frank... these two have devoted their lives to election fraud, and fixing 2020. So... I wonder why they stole their phones... hmm... all of that and much more- ahead in this week's Headline News!

https://www.resistancechicks.com/fbi-seizes-mike-lindells-phone/


newsfbiron desantisillegal aliensgavin newsomemike lindellmarthas vineyarddr frank

