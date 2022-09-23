China’s Growth Lags Behind Emerging Asian Countries for First Time in Over Three Decades

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https://gnews.org/post/p1onm0c82
09/21/2022 According to Nikkie Asia, China’s growth rate this year will be lower than the rest of the emerging Asian economies for the first time in over 30 years. the Asian Development Bank(ADB) ，Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Securities, and the US-based investment bank Goldman Sachs lowered China’s economic growth forecast