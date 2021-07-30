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Dr Kerry Chant is Princess Aimee of the Netherlands
MJ
MJ
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64 views • July 30, 2021
Aimee is the wife of the current Australian federal health minister, Prince Floris aka "Greg Hunt" who is also known by the stage name "Rove McManus".
As "Dr Kerry Chant", a devout eugenicist who, in 2013 "advocated the fluoridation of the City of Lismore's water supply", has worked in the field of "virus infections" for decades and is "Deputy Secretary, Population (I'm going with depopulation) and Public Health and Chief Health Officer", from Wikipedia. Officer btw is a military title. Military, medicine, media, fake charities/NGOs at the very top, all working hand in hand.
In her Dr Kerry Chant mask, Princess Aimee stars in the endless unproven, scripted scamdemic movies on Australian TV and is yet to prove one "covid case" nor publicly mention U.S. Patent. No. 10,130,701, Nov. 20, 2018, via the Queen of England"s Pirbright Institute nor the unmarked gofast aircraft possibly spraying the G14 classified Tango climate change Foxtrot Delta strain variant across the earth on a daily basis. One such example of these planes, without a scientific analysis of what is being sprayed, provided here but it isn't air freshener.
As the fictional "Rove McManus", fakes dating his actual royal sister-in-law who was once known as the singer "Belinda Emmett", today aka actress "Tasma Walton" who is also known as Princess Annette. This keeps the stage name "Belinda Emmett" death lie from the public more easily and at the time, no connection to a future health minister, however, same ears. These multiple identities also keep the top secret eugenics by fake vaccine plan all in the royal families.
Princess Annette stated real husband is known both as Prince Bernard and as "Robin Bristow", the head of the Noosa Temple of Satan in Queens land, please see an earlier upload with a brief summary included here. As "Robin Bristow", advocates euthanasia and abortion among other depravities, ie, depopulation/eugenics and these activities connect to human organ selling. The NSW Health website doesn't seem to mention that a relative of two of the most senior "health" officials across Australia actually runs the Temple of Satan. And what was the devil's greatest trick? Please examine this upload, it is your right, please download, share and thank you for listening and for watching.
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netherlandsaustraliaeugenicsakaplannedemiccovidhoax
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