Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Interoception: Intricate Connections Between Fascial Receptors, Emotion, and Self Awareness
13 views
channel image
MICHAEL JONAH
Published 16 hours ago |

I continue to relate my experience of living with Connective Tissue Disease and share.

The Book Fascia, 2nd Ed. The Tensional Network of The Human Body. The Science and clinical applications in manual and movement therapy. Two chapters of interest: Chapter 2.2 - Connectivity and Continuity & 2.3 - Interoception: A New Correlate for Intricate Connections Between Fascial Receptors, Emotion, and Self Awareness. Interoceptive Pathways.

Its why I spent so much time on youtube watching movement, all kinds. 

Keywords
emotionfasciatensional networkinteroceptioninteroceptive pathwaysfascial receptorsbehavioral disorders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket