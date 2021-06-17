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G7 World Leaders are the Evil Enemy of Mankind
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120 views • June 17, 2021
All G7 world leaders are the spawn of Satan worshiping scum. They should be rounded up and executed burned buried and the ground sprinkled with salt
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