Statistics of early COVID treatments explained by Zelenko & McCullough’s Mathematician | Ep. 49

After early treatments were immediately smeared by the media and medical establishment at large, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko and Dr. Peter McCullough set out to establish a mathematical framework that would allow for future outbreaks to put in place early treatment protocols with the backing of real-time statistical analysis. Professor of mathematics at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Dr. Eleftherios Gkioulekas brings an unbiased outside analysis, explaining how he became a part of this important research team, their groundbreaking findings, and how that could set precedence in the future on episode 49 of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.Show more





E. Gkioulekas, P.A. McCullough, V. Zelenko: "Statistical analysis methods applied to early outpatient COVID-19 treatment case series data", COVID 2(8) (2022), 1139-1182: https://doi.org/10.3390/covid2080084





Presentation of paper: https://rumble.com/v1jyfb1-statistical-evidence-from-case-series-data-in-support-of-early-outpatient-c.html





E. Gkioulekas, M. Rendell, H. Risch, R.B. Stricker: "An open letter to the American Board of Medical Specialties and the Federation of State Medical Boards: the destruction of member Boards' credibility", Journal of the American Physicians and Surgeons 27 (3) (2022), 65-68: https://jpands.org/vol27no3/correspondence.pdf





Faculty website: https://faculty.utrgv.edu/eleftherios.gkioulekas/

Private website: https://drelef.org/





