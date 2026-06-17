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#652: Programmed to Hate
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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The social engineers have done a wonderful job of turning women against men in modern Western society. In women under 25, only one-third had a positive opinion of men. The figures weren’t much better for high-wage-earning women, as only 36% viewed men favorably.


Eugenics takes various forms and fashions, including driving a social wedge between the sexes as a means of slowing population growth. Big Pharma has contributed to the division by warping the minds of women with SSRIs, birth control pills, and vaccines. Is it past the point of no return, or has humanity been reprogrammed to hate itself?


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