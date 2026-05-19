The Plasma Nature of Life and Consciousness, an interview with Jay Weidner

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Russian scientists photographed plasma fields around the dead—gone by day four. Ancient traditions call it the light body, chi, or prana. New science calls it morphic resonance. Either way: your consciousness isn't just in your brain. It's plasma. And plasma remembers.
#LifeAfterDeath #MorphicFields #PlasmaSoul
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