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Nov 8th 2021 - Yahuah El Shaddai Directs his People to Evacuate to Poland from Coming Firestorms
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1 view • December 24, 2021
A few Dreams and Visions about Yahuah El Shaddai's Directive that his People Globally Evacuate Worldwide to Safety at Poland as a 'Land Ark' to Escape the Coming Firestorms that will Soon Destroy the Earth [Background Noise at Beginning slowly Abates at 0:45 - 1:42]
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