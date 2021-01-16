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GOVERNMENT IN IRELAND FORCED TO ADMIT COVID-19 DOES NOT EXIST MIRROR
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340 views • January 16, 2021
Courtesy of SUBJECTIVENATION911 Published January 10, 2021
Rumble — Gemma O'Doherty has done a first class job in getting the Irish government to admit there is no evidence that Sars-Cov2 Covid-19 even exists.
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https://rumble.com/vcmrzl-government-in-ireland-forced-to-admit-covid-19-does-not-exist.html
Rumble — Gemma O'Doherty has done a first class job in getting the Irish government to admit there is no evidence that Sars-Cov2 Covid-19 even exists.
Please support us below
www.subscribestar.com/subjectivenation911
Discover The Forgotten Power of Plants with Nicole Apelian https://tinyurl.com/y6qqnjgg
https://subjectivenation911com.wordpress.com/
[email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/subjectivenation911
https://rumble.com/vcmrzl-government-in-ireland-forced-to-admit-covid-19-does-not-exist.html
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