Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hang On! The U.S. Wants To Put Cameras In Your Homes?
64 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from Redacted

9 Jun 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnhMK9D_ON0&ab_channel=Redacted 

Would you be okay with the government installing cameras in your homes? What if they said that they are doing it to ““reduce domestic violence, abuse, and other illegal activity?” According to a new Cato Institute Survey, 75% of Americans are NOT okay with that but the numbers are a little surprising when you filter by age. Americans under 30 are more okay with this idea. Nearly 30 percent of people under 30 are a-okay with government surveillance in the home! Is this why some people are a-okay with CBDCs? Is there a lack of understanding how this would work? Let's talk about it folks before your money is their money!

Keywords
controlsurveillancecamerahome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket