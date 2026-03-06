Moment submunitions from the cluster warhead of an Iranian Khorramshahr ballistic missile fall over Tel Aviv on March 5 - filmed by Jordanian photographer Zaid al-Abadi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇮🇱 Video filmed by Jordanian photographer Zaid al-Abadi captures the moment submunitions from the cluster warhead of an Iranian Khorramshahr ballistic missile fall over Tel Aviv on March 5.
Shows it coming in at 9 second mark.
Another video of the cluster was shown yesterday on this channel, called "SKIES OF TEL AVIV".