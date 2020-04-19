2020 Virus 32 | Ep.26 | Does the establishment encourage financial fraud? | Adrian

#AnthonyStansfield #Adrian #mortgageFraud #bankFraudIn this episode I want to draw your attention to an interview between Michael O’Bernicia met Anthony Stansfeld in Whitehall on the 23rd of July 2019, to discuss the fraudulent state of UK banking.Near the end it sounds very much like the establishment do not want to bring this fraud to an end. Indeed it appears they want it to appear normal.The Fraudulent State of UK Banking - M O'B Interviews Anthony Stansfeld:As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: