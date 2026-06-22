Gas Taxes, Rationing and the 9 Month Window

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Rising U.S state gas taxes signal a move toward "Death by a Thousand Cuts" for the domestic economy with rationing of automotive lubricants and Apple's recent price hikes, revealing that these are not true shortages but a redirection of components to fuel the A.I data center boom. Remember to live while busy surviving.
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