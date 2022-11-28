https://gnews.org/articles/535780
Summary：11/27/2022 As a security precaution, all China made surveillance systems are to be taken down from UK government buildings. UK’s latest measure targets primarily sensitive sites but other locations have also been advised to follow suit.
