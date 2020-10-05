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The Big Six of Covid Misinformation --- Rob Verkerk PhD
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53 views • October 05, 2020
Full transcript with links here: https://www.anhinternational.org/news/the-big-6-areas-of-covid-misinformation/
1. Direct mortality from Covid-19. We still don’t know how many have died from Covid - only how many have died with Covid mentioned on the death certificate, whether or not this was the result of a positive test. .
2. Indirect mortality. We know already more people have died as a consequence of the collateral damage caused by government covid policies than those who’ve died with - not because of covid. That’s only set to get worse if we don’t soon revert to the old normal.
3. Everyone knows there’s two types of test: antigen or PCR tests that use a nose and throat swab – that tell you whether you have the virus; and serologic antibody tests of blood samples – that tell you whether you’ve been infected. Unfortunately neither are accurate.
4. Treatment. The UK government has funded trials like RECOVERY that show that one-third of deaths linked to covid can be averted if you use the anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, dexamethasone. Then you’ve got other protocols involving steroids, anti-inflammatories and natural agents like zinc – such as the MATH+ protocol that’s been shown to be extremely effective in preventing deaths when delivered early enough. Yet none of these treatments get formal acknowledgment by health authorities – probably because such acknowledgement of effectiveness prevents the vaccine manufacturers from being indemnified by governments – or should I say the taxpayer – in the event of vaccine injury.
5. Masks. Why do we need to wear masks or face coverings in public settings? There’s no scientific evidence to support it – so do governments who enforce the use of face coverings in public settings claim to be led by science? If it’s not science driving these decisions - what is it?
6. Vaccines. The UK is the second biggest funder of the World Health Organization (WHO) and one of the leading funders of a vaccine solution - can it afford to fail? Why hasn’t the government told the public all previous efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine in humans have failed, that the companies making the vaccines are indemnified by governments who’re paid by us, the taxpayers? Or that the candidate vaccines all rely on genetic engineering technologies that have never been used at scale before? Why are we putting all our eggs in the vaccine basket - when all the scientific evidence tells us people who look after their immune system either show no symptoms of disease at all after becoming infected - or suffer only mild symptoms no worse than a cold or flu?
1. Direct mortality from Covid-19. We still don’t know how many have died from Covid - only how many have died with Covid mentioned on the death certificate, whether or not this was the result of a positive test. .
2. Indirect mortality. We know already more people have died as a consequence of the collateral damage caused by government covid policies than those who’ve died with - not because of covid. That’s only set to get worse if we don’t soon revert to the old normal.
3. Everyone knows there’s two types of test: antigen or PCR tests that use a nose and throat swab – that tell you whether you have the virus; and serologic antibody tests of blood samples – that tell you whether you’ve been infected. Unfortunately neither are accurate.
4. Treatment. The UK government has funded trials like RECOVERY that show that one-third of deaths linked to covid can be averted if you use the anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, dexamethasone. Then you’ve got other protocols involving steroids, anti-inflammatories and natural agents like zinc – such as the MATH+ protocol that’s been shown to be extremely effective in preventing deaths when delivered early enough. Yet none of these treatments get formal acknowledgment by health authorities – probably because such acknowledgement of effectiveness prevents the vaccine manufacturers from being indemnified by governments – or should I say the taxpayer – in the event of vaccine injury.
5. Masks. Why do we need to wear masks or face coverings in public settings? There’s no scientific evidence to support it – so do governments who enforce the use of face coverings in public settings claim to be led by science? If it’s not science driving these decisions - what is it?
6. Vaccines. The UK is the second biggest funder of the World Health Organization (WHO) and one of the leading funders of a vaccine solution - can it afford to fail? Why hasn’t the government told the public all previous efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine in humans have failed, that the companies making the vaccines are indemnified by governments who’re paid by us, the taxpayers? Or that the candidate vaccines all rely on genetic engineering technologies that have never been used at scale before? Why are we putting all our eggs in the vaccine basket - when all the scientific evidence tells us people who look after their immune system either show no symptoms of disease at all after becoming infected - or suffer only mild symptoms no worse than a cold or flu?
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