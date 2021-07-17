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Leading the Fight Against Trouble Down Under With Jamie McIntyre
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101 views • July 17, 2021
Jamie McIntyre joins us on The AJ Roberts Show today from the Gold Coast, Australia, mine and my family’s old stomping ground which we left in 2015.
Jamie is a serial, high-flying entrepreneur, thought leader and an advocate for change of the measures being carried out around the country in response to cov1d in what’s now their winter season, and has some very stark and alarming findings to share with us.
Watch Jamie McIntyre Uncensored on the Web: https://australiannationalreview.com/jamie-mcintyre-uncensored/
Follow Jamie McIntyre on Telegram: https://t.me/jamiemcintyre
Follow Australian National Review: https://australiannationalreview.com/
Follow Australian National Review on Telegram: https://t.me/ANRnews
Jamie is a serial, high-flying entrepreneur, thought leader and an advocate for change of the measures being carried out around the country in response to cov1d in what’s now their winter season, and has some very stark and alarming findings to share with us.
Watch Jamie McIntyre Uncensored on the Web: https://australiannationalreview.com/jamie-mcintyre-uncensored/
Follow Jamie McIntyre on Telegram: https://t.me/jamiemcintyre
Follow Australian National Review: https://australiannationalreview.com/
Follow Australian National Review on Telegram: https://t.me/ANRnews
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