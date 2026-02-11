The Truth About GLP-1 for Weight loss & Why We Don’t Recommend

Why are most Americans struggling with weight gain, obesity, and the serious health problems that follow? Dr. Hotze explains how being overweight has become one of the most widespread health issues in the United States, contributing to diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure, and more. He explores why these numbers have risen so dramatically over the past several decades and why this trend is largely unique to America.

Dr. Hotze discusses two major drivers behind weight gain: a slowed metabolism due to impaired thyroid function and the overconsumption of processed, high-carbohydrate foods. He explains how fluoride exposure can interfere with thyroid hormone activation, reducing metabolism and energy production, while excess sugar and simple carbohydrates drive insulin resistance and fat storage. The conversation also addresses the growing use of GLP-1 medications, such as Semaglutide, outlining how they work, why they produce rapid weight loss, and the potential risks associated with muscle loss, digestive complications, and long-term health consequences.

This episode emphasizes that lasting weight loss is not achieved through quick fixes or expensive medications, but through sustainable lifestyle changes. Dr. Hotze shares real-life success stories and explains how adopting a clean, whole-food eating plan, restoring metabolic balance, and committing to long-term habits can lead to profound improvements in health, energy, and vitality. The message is clear: taking charge of your health naturally can transform not only your weight, but your overall quality of life.

