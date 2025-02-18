Warning of Dangerous and Tumultuos Season Ahead - Keep Your Eyes On Jesus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 2.18.2025
NEGOTIATIONS WITH RUSSIA
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/secretary-rubio-russias-lavrov-hold-negotiations-4-5/
FEDERAK JUDGE HANDS MUSK'S DOGE WIN
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/federal-judge-hands-musks-doge-win-data-access/story?id=118851973
THIS MIGHT BE THE BIGGEST FRAUD IN HISTORY
https://www.wnd.com/2025/02/elon-musk-bombshell-this-might-be-the-biggest-fraud-in-history/
DOGE NOW GOING AFTER IRS
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6368964865112
TRUMP AXES 1300 CDC JOBS
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-02-15-trump-axes-1300-cdc-employees-government-overhaul.html
TRUMP EXPECTED TO HALT FEDERAL FUNDING RE: SCHOOLS WITH COVID VAX MANDATES
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/02/14/exclusive-trump-expected-to-halt-federal-funding-to-schools-with-covid-vaccine-mandates/
TRUMP VS. CHRONIC DISEASE EPIDEMIC
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-02-17-trump-establishes-commission-tackle-chronic-disease-epidemic.html
WHY ARE U.S. BANKS FLYING GOLD FROM...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/jpmorgan-gold-banks-trump-tariffs-london-new-york-b2698797.html
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]