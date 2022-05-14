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Ukraine under attack Defenders of Mariupol reject Russian offer to surrender WION
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131 views • May 14, 2022
WION.
Defenders of Mariupol have rejected Russian offer to surrender and talks are underway to secure release of wounded soldiers. NATO member Turkey has proposed sea evacuation of soldiers.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5b7aTMmbU1Q
Defenders of Mariupol have rejected Russian offer to surrender and talks are underway to secure release of wounded soldiers. NATO member Turkey has proposed sea evacuation of soldiers.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5b7aTMmbU1Q
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