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Pinnacle Rock in WV, Other Realms, and Ancient Star-forts [Quintessence Chat 4.20.22]
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51 views • April 20, 2022
Pinnacle Rock in WV, Other Realms, and Ancient Star-forts [Quintessence Chat 4.20.22]
Clipped From: First Recorded Group Chat Session [4.20.22]
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1363470868046417933?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XsqX9T0YOsJ7/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/Quintessence-Chat--4.20.22--:d8d170f352601e6ed532a6a66d523459f475f991
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/v/ENFNTD
Rumble: https://rumble.com/embed/vz2dwk/?pub=x2y2z
Be Gentle! Or Not, won't hurt our feelings (◔◡◔)✌
https://t.me/goodpeoplelivehere
Jack: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/smoke_mirrors/ https://www.roxytube.com/@SmokeandMirrors
Cracker: https://odysee.com/@crackerwv:0
Belladanka: https://t.me/belladanka
Shane: https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Clipped From: First Recorded Group Chat Session [4.20.22]
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1363470868046417933?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XsqX9T0YOsJ7/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/Quintessence-Chat--4.20.22--:d8d170f352601e6ed532a6a66d523459f475f991
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/v/ENFNTD
Rumble: https://rumble.com/embed/vz2dwk/?pub=x2y2z
Be Gentle! Or Not, won't hurt our feelings (◔◡◔)✌
https://t.me/goodpeoplelivehere
Jack: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/smoke_mirrors/ https://www.roxytube.com/@SmokeandMirrors
Cracker: https://odysee.com/@crackerwv:0
Belladanka: https://t.me/belladanka
Shane: https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
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