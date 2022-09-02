Weapons of Warfare from the Evil Ones. DEW. PREPARE !!! Join Celeste Solum, Scott Bennett, Stephen Pidgeon and host Jessica Knock

Hidden technology hidden from the worlds eyes but it's 30 to 50 years in advance of what we know.

We present two videos both part of the Californian fires:

The first video is that they call a UFO but its NOT. It's hidden technology and what your seeing, we belive to be a TR 38.

The second video, be sure to follow the laser beam and watch where the fire comes from. What your seeing is "DEW" Direct Energy Weapons destroying California. This was a "Apache" Attack Helicopter fireing out laser direct energy weapons.

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