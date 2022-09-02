Weapons of Warfare from the Evil Ones. DEW. PREPARE !!! Join Celeste Solum, Scott Bennett, Stephen Pidgeon and host Jessica Knock

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Hidden technology hidden from the worlds eyes but it's 30 to 50 years in advance of what we know.
We present two videos both part of the Californian fires:
The first video is that they call a UFO but its NOT. It's hidden technology and what your seeing, we belive to be a TR 38.
The second video, be sure to follow the laser beam and watch where the fire comes from. What your seeing is "DEW" Direct Energy Weapons destroying California. This was a "Apache" Attack Helicopter fireing out laser direct energy weapons.
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