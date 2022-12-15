💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
👀 Dr. Joseph Ladapo Announces Inquiry Into Sudden Deaths Following COVID-19 Vaccination https://t.me/chiefnerd/6484
DeSantis: What Happened at Twitter 'Is Not Even Close' to the Totality of the Censorship Around C19 https://t.me/chiefnerd/6485
People Died From mRNA-Vaccine-Damaged Hearts, New Peer-Reviewed German Study Provides Direct Evidence https://t.me/chiefnerd/6477
New from General Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12118
Just one repeating drop for "think about this" - perfect 927 string. All for a conspiracy? They fear Trump and Q - https://t.me/team1anons/18584
Why do all of these people mock Christ? https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/30004
Mike Leach responding to criticism of his support for President Trump: https://twitter.com/amfirebrand/status/1602696742650220544?s=46&t=qhnGXjqlUj4F33R92Rsx8Q
"There needs to be an immediate and a complete suspension of any more covid vaccines and their use of mRNA technology." https://t.me/TexasLindsay/1124
The drag queen Brita Filter, performing here in a church as part of a Pride initiative, was invited by the Biden administration to perform at the signing of same-sex-marriage legislation on Tuesday. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/38676
Kari Lake vows to keep fighting: “If they thought we would just sulk and accept the results of a rigged, sham election, they were wrong. My resolve to fight for the millions of Arizonans disgusted with years of botched elections is stronger than ever.” 🔥🇺🇸 https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/3892
The teachers union is pushing this agenda. Ask your schools how many teachers are union members? They all have to have indemnity insurance & many get it from the union. https://twitter.com/laralogan/status/1602748529390522368?s=20&t=NYNFXA13q9pyCETn8KEViw
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
