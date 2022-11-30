Create New Account
The Fed launched a DIGITAL CURRENCY while YOU weren’t watching
141 views
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


 Nov 28, 2022

Right before Thanksgiving, our trusted leaders in D.C. did what they did best: They pushed forward controversial policies while YOU weren’t watching. In this clip, Glenn details how the Fed began its ‘Central Bank Digital Currency’ program last Wednesday afternoon, while Americans were busy preparing for the holidays. Plus, Glenn explains another, big decision the Biden administration made that very same day...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjb9XEJZ0KI


federal reserveglenn beckfinancedigital currencycentral bankthanksgivingcentral bank digital currencybiden administrationpassed bills

