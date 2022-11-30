The Fed launched a DIGITAL CURRENCY while YOU weren’t watching

Glenn Beck
Nov 28, 2022
Right before Thanksgiving, our trusted leaders in D.C. did what they did best: They pushed forward controversial policies while YOU weren’t watching. In this clip, Glenn details how the Fed began its ‘Central Bank Digital Currency’ program last Wednesday afternoon, while Americans were busy preparing for the holidays. Plus, Glenn explains another, big decision the Biden administration made that very same day...
