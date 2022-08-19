Alex Jones Bids Farewell To Brian Stelter

The shallow husk that is CNN has finally figured out that they must rid themselves of the demons within. Brian Stelter has just had his show cancelled and his days of being a Democrat mouth piece are numbered.

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