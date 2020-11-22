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Saturday Live UFO vid Analysis ( Bender CE5-verse + TPOM + NZ cases ] - OT Chan Live#344
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16 views • November 22, 2020
#characterattacks #gufonradio #ufo #ufos #aliens #CE5 #Bender #MiB
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) GUFON Rich's character attack that did real damage to my
disabled coHost. A state a Cease and Desist to character attacks
online bullying from him and his TEAM.
3) Google Failures with Bullying espc of comments with serious
claims made in them.
4) Scott Brando - thinks Wltshire was a false Moon not blimp!
and I think hes wrong!
and other viral vids hes debunking in the week.
5) Spud Camera - is it just a saying?
6) Skinwalker famous image Debunked by DDF ghost hunting
I play a clip skim some and give a plug and quick look at some
of his other random vids.. I did say I was going to do this
in the comments of his.
7) Bender and the Carpenters Story Re-Cap and how it
leads us into MiB fame and CE5 before Greers Time
8) I look into brain waves and how could interface using
Benders Radio hiss to perhaps communicate with electromagnetic
waves with thought?
9) Look at NZ UAP Triangle case. another report from 2011
10) Look at a NZ UAP.. is it a UFO or Balloon?
11) Look at TPOM photo of UFO over road like GULF Breeze
and we debunk it as hoax. watch to find out what it is.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) GUFON Rich's character attack that did real damage to my
disabled coHost. A state a Cease and Desist to character attacks
online bullying from him and his TEAM.
3) Google Failures with Bullying espc of comments with serious
claims made in them.
4) Scott Brando - thinks Wltshire was a false Moon not blimp!
and I think hes wrong!
and other viral vids hes debunking in the week.
5) Spud Camera - is it just a saying?
6) Skinwalker famous image Debunked by DDF ghost hunting
I play a clip skim some and give a plug and quick look at some
of his other random vids.. I did say I was going to do this
in the comments of his.
7) Bender and the Carpenters Story Re-Cap and how it
leads us into MiB fame and CE5 before Greers Time
8) I look into brain waves and how could interface using
Benders Radio hiss to perhaps communicate with electromagnetic
waves with thought?
9) Look at NZ UAP Triangle case. another report from 2011
10) Look at a NZ UAP.. is it a UFO or Balloon?
11) Look at TPOM photo of UFO over road like GULF Breeze
and we debunk it as hoax. watch to find out what it is.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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