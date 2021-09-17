© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A ROOM FULL OF COWARDS
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • September 17, 2021
I've been trying to figure out why, in the face of corruption, unaccountability, and lies, why people would still choose to support their abusers. I've come to the conclusion that it is because they want to believe the lies. They are so afraid of the uncertainties of life and the inevitable suffering that comes with it that they are willing to trade in their power for the illusion of safety. They need to believe that an outside entity can protect and provide for them. And even if reality proves this not to be a possibility, they cling to it because they are cowards. They will turn on their own blood to hold onto this delusion. They will commit unspeakable acts of evil to force others to join them in their cowardice. They hide under the covers when the monsters come and call out for the government to come and save them, but with their head buried so deep in their despair they are unaware that it the government who's fangs are bare and who's claws are popped.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/A-ROOM-FULL-OF-COWARDS-e17gb1e
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/A-ROOM-FULL-OF-COWARDS-e17gb1e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.