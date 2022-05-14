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Thomas Renz Holds Nothing Back In A 4-Minute Tirade Against Yuval Noah Harari
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447 views • May 14, 2022
"I don't know how anybody in the world can openly associate with him."
"This guy is out openly promoting enslaving and removing free will."
"You've got a guy out here promoting slavery, promoting Nazis, and yet Obama's praising him, he's getting meetings with Macron and Markel, he's Schwab's adviser, the Ivy League universities keep inviting him back, and nobody's saying to these people, 'Wait a second. You're inviting [that guy who] likes slavery and Nazis?' Nobody's saying a word!"
"This guy is out openly promoting enslaving and removing free will."
"You've got a guy out here promoting slavery, promoting Nazis, and yet Obama's praising him, he's getting meetings with Macron and Markel, he's Schwab's adviser, the Ivy League universities keep inviting him back, and nobody's saying to these people, 'Wait a second. You're inviting [that guy who] likes slavery and Nazis?' Nobody's saying a word!"
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