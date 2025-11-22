Massie shreds any move to shield high-profile Epstein associates ‘They should be behind bars’ - Nov 18, 2025, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massie shreds any move to shield high-profile Epstein associates: ‘They should be behind bars’
🔊 “I’m sorry if one of your billionaire donors is going to get embarrassed because he went to rape island,” Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the fervent co-sponsors of the Epstein File Transparency Act, said during a US House floor debate before the act passed and was signed into law.
“That’s what they have coming. In fact, they need to be on the other side of bars, a lot of them,” he added.