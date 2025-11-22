Massie shreds any move to shield high-profile Epstein associates ‘They should be behind bars’ - Nov 18, 2025, clip

Massie shreds any move to shield high-profile Epstein associates: ‘They should be behind bars’

🔊 “I’m sorry if one of your billionaire donors is going to get embarrassed because he went to rape island,” Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the fervent co-sponsors of the Epstein File Transparency Act, said during a US House floor debate before the act passed and was signed into law.

“That’s what they have coming. In fact, they need to be on the other side of bars, a lot of them,” he added.