Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Sep 15, 2023
After shunning COVID vaccines during the early pandemic response, Tanzania became a natural experiment for all-cause mortality rates. Compared to large U.S. states like Texas and California, Tanzania, with one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the world, succeeded in having one of the lowest all-cause mortality rates on earth, through the worst of the pandemic.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hxyc2-how-did-tanzania-outperform-the-west-on-covid.html
