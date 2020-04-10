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Καθηγητής Γενετικής ΑΠΘ: Έχουν κατασκευαστεί σε εργαστήρια διάφοροι RNA ιοί τύπου COVID.
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49 views • April 10, 2020
Έχουμε παραθέσει στην αρχή τα κύρια σημεία συγκεντρωμένα (που αφορούν τον τίτλο της συνέντευξης) και μετά ακολουθεί ολόκληρη η συνέντευξη. Όσοι την έχουν δει από το κανάλι του κ.Σαββίδη ίσως δεν έφτασαν μέχρι το τέλος για να τα ακούσουν.
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