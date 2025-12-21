BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 Welcome to the KILLING zone!
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 1 day ago
This horror score opens with industrial metal and psychobilly textures: sparse, uneasy synths and whispered male vocals introduce creeping suspense, Verses unleash pulsing drum machines, fuzz bass, jagged guitars, and vocals shifting from whispers to guttural theatrics, Choruses deliver pounding detuned guitars and relentless drums for maximum impact, The bridge mutates with warped toy piano or music box, carnival sounds, distorted female vocals, manic laughter, slap bass, and wild beats under eerie strings and drones, The outro decays into a sinister drone, a gunshot, and echoing, maniacal laughter, The result is a grinding wall of industrial psychobilly chaos, layered with moments of deranged rock intensity


(Intro: Sparse, industrial humming. The sound of a metal chain dragging across concrete. A faint, upright bass pluck—hollow and fast. A male voice whispers, barely audible, right against the mic.) (Intro) (Whisper) Ticks... tocks... the clock is bleeding... Don’t look... behind the glass... He’s coming... with a grin of rusted iron... (A sudden, high-pitched synth screech that fades into a low, pulsing drone) (Verse 1) (The drum machine kicks in—distorted, mechanical thuds. Fuzz bass growls like a chainsaw idling.) The floorboards groan a jagged melody Shadows dancing in the grease and the grime Got a switchblade heart and a hollow-point eye I’m a dead man walking on borrowed time! (Vocals shift to a raspy, theatrical growl) I’ll peel the paint right off your soul Feed the engine, lose control! (Chorus) (Wall of sound: Detuned guitars crashing down like falling anvils. Relentless, pounding drums.) GRIND THE GEARS! FEED THE FIRE! A PSYCHO SOUL ON A RUSTED WIRE! SCREAMING METAL, BREAKING BONE! WELCOME TO THE KILLING ZONE! (Verse 2) (Beat continues, but guitars drop to sharp, staccato stabs) Neon flickering on a crimson stain Static screaming inside my brain I’m the king of the junk pile, the god of the rot Give me everything that you haven’t got! (Guttural roar) RIP IT OUT! (Bridge) (The music cuts abruptly. A warped, out-of-tune toy piano tinkles a nursery rhyme. A distant carnival calliope plays in reverse. Slap bass begins a frantic, rubbery gallop.) (Distorted female vocals, pitch-shifted and ghostly): Round and round the little birds go... Where they land, nobody knows... (Manic, high-pitched laughter bubbles up. Layered eerie strings slide upward in pitch, creating a nauseating tension. The beats become "wild"—chaotic breakbeats clashing with the slap bass.) They’re all... just... toys! (Screamed) (Chorus) (Maximum volume. Total industrial chaos.) GRIND THE GEARS! FEED THE FIRE! A PSYCHO SOUL ON A RUSTED WIRE! SCREAMING METAL, BREAKING BONE! WELCOME TO THE KILLING ZONE! (Outro) (The instruments drop out one by one, leaving only a deep, vibrating sinister drone that feels like it’s shaking the floor.) (Whisper) It’s over now... (Echoing, maniacal laughter begins to loop, getting faster and faster) (A sudden, deafening GUNSHOT) (The laughter continues for three seconds in a wide, cavernous echo... then silence.)

Keywords
slap bassmanic laughtercarnival soundsdistorted female vocalsand wild beats under eerie strings and dronesthe outro decays into a sinister dronea gunshotand echoingmaniacal laughterthe result is a grinding wall of industrial psychobilly chaoslayered with moments of deranged rock intensityrelentless drums for maximum impactthe bridge mutates with warped toy piano or music box
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Zoey Sky
Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Kevin Hughes
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy