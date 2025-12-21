This horror score opens with industrial metal and psychobilly textures: sparse, uneasy synths and whispered male vocals introduce creeping suspense, Verses unleash pulsing drum machines, fuzz bass, jagged guitars, and vocals shifting from whispers to guttural theatrics, Choruses deliver pounding detuned guitars and relentless drums for maximum impact, The bridge mutates with warped toy piano or music box, carnival sounds, distorted female vocals, manic laughter, slap bass, and wild beats under eerie strings and drones, The outro decays into a sinister drone, a gunshot, and echoing, maniacal laughter, The result is a grinding wall of industrial psychobilly chaos, layered with moments of deranged rock intensity





(Intro: Sparse, industrial humming. The sound of a metal chain dragging across concrete. A faint, upright bass pluck—hollow and fast. A male voice whispers, barely audible, right against the mic.) (Intro) (Whisper) Ticks... tocks... the clock is bleeding... Don’t look... behind the glass... He’s coming... with a grin of rusted iron... (A sudden, high-pitched synth screech that fades into a low, pulsing drone) (Verse 1) (The drum machine kicks in—distorted, mechanical thuds. Fuzz bass growls like a chainsaw idling.) The floorboards groan a jagged melody Shadows dancing in the grease and the grime Got a switchblade heart and a hollow-point eye I’m a dead man walking on borrowed time! (Vocals shift to a raspy, theatrical growl) I’ll peel the paint right off your soul Feed the engine, lose control! (Chorus) (Wall of sound: Detuned guitars crashing down like falling anvils. Relentless, pounding drums.) GRIND THE GEARS! FEED THE FIRE! A PSYCHO SOUL ON A RUSTED WIRE! SCREAMING METAL, BREAKING BONE! WELCOME TO THE KILLING ZONE! (Verse 2) (Beat continues, but guitars drop to sharp, staccato stabs) Neon flickering on a crimson stain Static screaming inside my brain I’m the king of the junk pile, the god of the rot Give me everything that you haven’t got! (Guttural roar) RIP IT OUT! (Bridge) (The music cuts abruptly. A warped, out-of-tune toy piano tinkles a nursery rhyme. A distant carnival calliope plays in reverse. Slap bass begins a frantic, rubbery gallop.) (Distorted female vocals, pitch-shifted and ghostly): Round and round the little birds go... Where they land, nobody knows... (Manic, high-pitched laughter bubbles up. Layered eerie strings slide upward in pitch, creating a nauseating tension. The beats become "wild"—chaotic breakbeats clashing with the slap bass.) They’re all... just... toys! (Screamed) (Chorus) (Maximum volume. Total industrial chaos.) GRIND THE GEARS! FEED THE FIRE! A PSYCHO SOUL ON A RUSTED WIRE! SCREAMING METAL, BREAKING BONE! WELCOME TO THE KILLING ZONE! (Outro) (The instruments drop out one by one, leaving only a deep, vibrating sinister drone that feels like it’s shaking the floor.) (Whisper) It’s over now... (Echoing, maniacal laughter begins to loop, getting faster and faster) (A sudden, deafening GUNSHOT) (The laughter continues for three seconds in a wide, cavernous echo... then silence.)