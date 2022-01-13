DR. CARRIE MADEJ,MD | SHOCKING WARNING ABOUT MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES - JANUARY 12, 2022

PeppiDiCapri





⁣There's an odd disconnect among many who are opposed to the Covid-19 "vaccines." We generally pan the experimental drugs for a wide variety of reasons ranging from the clear health risks and lack of efficacy all the way to many conspiracy theories that the jabs are just tools for depopulation. Some are opposed for religious reasons. Others are opposed out of pure distrust of Big Pharma and their lap dogs in government.

Whatever the reason someone has for being a "vaccine skeptic," there are many who then go and embrace the monoclonal antibodies being offered as a safe and effective treatment for Covid-19. This is where the disconnect comes into play because many of the characteristics that make people skeptical of the vaccines are present in the "safe and effective" monoclonal antibodies.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I was joined by Dr. Carrie Madej. It was actually quite challenging to isolate an individual topic to highlight in this article because she drops multiple bombshells in the hour-long interview. I chose the monoclonal antibodies topic because it may be the most pressing for those who are currently experiencing or may soon be experiencing the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

"Even in the freedom movement, the 'anti-vaxxers,' people are against getting these injections or genetic modification devices, really, but then I see those same people run to get the monoclonal antibodies and I think, 'Oh, you just have no idea,'" she said.

"First of all, they're brand new, they're experimental, they have very little research on them, okay," she continued. "You're putting something in your body that we don't have research on. However, we know something about it.

"So, these are called a cocktail. So, what that is, they're taking antibodies from three sources. One is just a 'human source.' What does that mean? Is it somebody from the street? I mean, what is that? Do we know if they're purified? We don't know. Okay, that's one.

"Number two, they're using aborted fetal cells. When they say they're not, they're lying. They're using a play on words. They're using the HEK line, the human embryotic kidney cell line. It's 293. What that means is it took 293 ... living babies that were born. So they aborted them alive. They're still living with their heart beating. Then they take them to a cold lab and then they kill them there.

"It took 293 of them to get that cell line. So what they do is they make those lines cancerous so they never stop dividing. They don't want to tell you they're putting cancer cells from an aborted fetus in you so they're going to tell you that it's 'immortalized' — isn't that a nice word. Then they tell you they're cloned. That's what it means. You're taking in an aborted fetus that was killed in a lab and then you had a cancerous cell line from it that's being injected inside of you. Okay, so you've got two sources.

"Now, the third one is from a human and a mouse genome pushed together inside o