Dr. Ott’s Meeting With Former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker

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Jul 14, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN7142022&month=2022-07

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🗣 We have a very special guest, Dr. Alma True Ott. Now Dr. Ott was on Wall Street in 1984 as he trained in derivatives, including futures markets. He learned how America operated financially. At the end of his training he met Paul Volcker, the then Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and let’s just say that after that meeting, he went on a 25-year quest to research and understand money and the power of the Central Banks, for a very good reason. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

2:44 Meeting Paul Volcker In the 80's

16:22 Paul Volcker's Lesson on Gold vs U.S. Dollar

20:21 De-Globalization 34:47 Will Hyperinflation Happen in America? 43:43 The True Power of Gold & Silver

50:42 BRICS Nations Creating New Currency

52:26 Preserving the Purchasing Power of Your Money

1:00:21 Outro 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/my-me...



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⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog Direct for Long-Term Gold & Silver Strategies: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #hyperinflation #gold #fedShow less

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