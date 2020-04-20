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Killing for Muhammad’s Honor: The Highest Expression of the Islamic Faith
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7 views • April 20, 2020
Apr 18, 2020 3:00 pm By Darrell Pack
After 1400 years of Islam, many Muslims feel that Prophet’s Muhammad honor is part of their personal identity, and that any crticism directed at him encroaches on their honor.
Source: https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/04/killing-for-muhammads-honor-the-highest-expression-of-the-islamic-faith?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=the_2020_04_19_jihad_watch_daily_digest&utm_term=2020-04-19
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After 1400 years of Islam, many Muslims feel that Prophet’s Muhammad honor is part of their personal identity, and that any crticism directed at him encroaches on their honor.
Source: https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/04/killing-for-muhammads-honor-the-highest-expression-of-the-islamic-faith?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=the_2020_04_19_jihad_watch_daily_digest&utm_term=2020-04-19
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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