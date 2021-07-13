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Ariz. Senate awaits final audit results
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211 views • July 13, 2021
The Arizona state Senate has asked the election auditors to conduct a machine recount of the number of ballots to verify their findings. Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Ariz.) says the move is designed to confirm the audit results and provide an additional level of scrutiny. One America's Christina Bobb has more.
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