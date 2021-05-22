© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Plight Of The Unvaxxed - NO JAB NO JOB
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • May 22, 2021
Well I wonder why .. could it have anything to do with the lamebrains that took the jab are now carriers?
The CDC basically says "If you've been completely Jabbed up you can go everywhere you please without wearing a mask"
go to Pfizer's site .. https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf
on 8.3.5. Exposure During Pregnancy or Breast feeding, and Occupational Exposure. Occupational Exposure is what some are calling Shedding or Transmission.
Read from there on.
Occupational Exposure or Shedding/Transmission is just breathing a Vaxxed person's breath, or even touching their skin!!
Download the PDF and share it everywhere.
Its all right there.
The CDC basically says "If you've been completely Jabbed up you can go everywhere you please without wearing a mask"
go to Pfizer's site .. https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf
on 8.3.5. Exposure During Pregnancy or Breast feeding, and Occupational Exposure. Occupational Exposure is what some are calling Shedding or Transmission.
Read from there on.
Occupational Exposure or Shedding/Transmission is just breathing a Vaxxed person's breath, or even touching their skin!!
Download the PDF and share it everywhere.
Its all right there.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.