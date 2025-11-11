BBC's Jan 6 Lies Exposed: Resignations, Defunding & Trump's Lawsuit Incoming? Defund the Propaganda

Tired of taxpayer cash fueling fake news empires? In this fiery rant, I tear into the BBC's butchered Jan 6 "Panorama" doc—spliced lies that made Hannibal Lecter look honest—sparking a disgraceful exit for Director-General Tim Davie and News Boss Deborah Turness. Whistleblowers called it out, but they shrugged it off as "artistic license." Now, it's payback time!Across the pond, PBS and NPR are crumbling too: Congress slashed $1.1B from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, leaving 246 NPR stations and 330 PBS outposts in chaos. Remember Russiagate hoaxes, buried Hunter laptop stories, and Biden's word salads on loop? These "public" parasites thrive on your dollars, peddling leftist spin while real journalism starves.With Trump eyeing a libel lawsuit against the Beeb (UK laws are plaintiff-friendly—no Sullivan shield BS), and the Defund NPR Act gaining fangs under Elon and MAGA, the end is nigh. Privatize the propaganda, starve the beast, and let truth win! Who's ready to defund the delusions?If this hits home, smash that LIKE button, SUBSCRIBE for more unfiltered takedowns, and drop a comment: Defund BBC too? #DefundBBC #MediaBias #Trump2025 #FakeNewsExposed #Jan6Truth





