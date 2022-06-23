267) Are you a "useless human"?

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Credit to Reiner Fuellmich's Corona Investigative Committee, session 98: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-98-ENG-Odysee:1
The original French document can be downloaded here: RAPPORT D'ENQUÊTE D'UN GROUPE D'OFFICIERS DE RESERVE SUR LA PANDEMIE DE COVID-19 ET SES LIENS AVEC LE SRAS-COV-2 ET D'AUTRES FACTEURS: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/RAPPORT-DENQUETE-DUN-GROUPE-DOFFICIERS-DE-RESERVE-SUR-LA-PANDEMIE-DE-COVID-19-mise-A%CC%83-jour-le-13-mai-2020.pdf
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth