267) Are you a "useless human"?

Credit to Reiner Fuellmich's Corona Investigative Committee, session 98: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-98-ENG-Odysee:1

The French Army Reserve Officers' investigative report on the scamdemic can be downloaded in English translation here: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/INVESTIGATIVE-REPORT-ON-THE-COVID-19-PANDEMIC-AND-ITS-RELATIONSHIP-TO-SARS-COV-2-AND-OTHER-FACTORS.pdf

The original French document can be downloaded here: RAPPORT D'ENQUÊTE D'UN GROUPE D'OFFICIERS DE RESERVE SUR LA PANDEMIE DE COVID-19 ET SES LIENS AVEC LE SRAS-COV-2 ET D'AUTRES FACTEURS: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/RAPPORT-DENQUETE-DUN-GROUPE-DOFFICIERS-DE-RESERVE-SUR-LA-PANDEMIE-DE-COVID-19-mise-A%CC%83-jour-le-13-mai-2020.pdf

My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua