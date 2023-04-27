Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DeSantis Speaks In Jerusalem & Countering the Haters
28 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published Yesterday |

In this video Steve Baldassari talks about the DeSantis haters who hate on the man for no reason despite him being far and away the best Presidential candidate (if he does decide to run).

If you want to know who Ron DeSantis is, then this is a must watch video.

DeSantis is the man. So, far there hasn't been one thing that he said in this press conference or in general that I disagree with. He stands more firmly on conservative principles and values than Trump even and anyone else for that matter. If he runs for President, then he's definitively far and away the best candidate and I will absolutely be voting for him!

Related Video: Gov. DeSantis Holds a Press Conference in Jerusalem - https://rumble.com/v2krr6w-gov.-desantis-holds-a-press-conference-in-jerusalem.html 

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewsfloridadonald trumpbreaking newsron desantisflorida governorsteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryamerican patriots appareldonald j trumpgovernor ron desantisdesantisbreaking news todaynever trumperstrump 2024always trumperssteven baldassaridesantis 2024desantis haters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket