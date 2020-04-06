Lloyd Burrell on 5G & practical EMF tips

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EMF Practical Guide: https://www.electricsense.com/ultimate-emf-protection-1-4/
In his new book and video series, my friend Lloyd Burrell provides an easy-to-use guide with the BEST tips, strategies and wisdom he's gained over the past 20 years, since realizing that he was electrosensitive.