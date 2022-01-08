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Lt. Col. Robert (Bob) Maginnis: Marxism and a Global Government (SkyWatchTV)
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133 views • January 08, 2022
In the 1930s, with ROCKEFELLER funding, John Dewey brought PRO-MARXIST students from the Frankfurt School in Germany into our AMERICAN IVY-LEAGUE COLLEGES and the EDUCATION system as a whole! Now the MEDIA is constantly MANIPULATING us through tools like POLITICAL CORRECTNESS to REDEFINE LANGUAGE and steer our culture into MARXISM, COMMUNISM, and eventually a ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT!
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