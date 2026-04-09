© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German MEP Christine Anderson on the vaccine crimes in the EU. "Ursula vd Leyen bought 4 billion doses. That 11 times the number of people in the EU...
About the heath consequences of the shot: "They knew. But they continued producing and forcing it on people anyway."
"And that's why I maintain this whole mRNA injection campaign—forcing it on people, manipulating them, gaslighting them... will go down in history as the biggest crime to ever have been committed on humanity."