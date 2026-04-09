German MEP Christine Anderson on the vaccine crimes in the EU. "Ursula vd Leyen bought 4 billion doses. That 11 times the number of people in the EU...





About the heath consequences of the shot: "They knew. But they continued producing and forcing it on people anyway."





"And that's why I maintain this whole mRNA injection campaign—forcing it on people, manipulating them, gaslighting them... will go down in history as the biggest crime to ever have been committed on humanity."