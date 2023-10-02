The Sacrifice.

For ALL who have given their lives to warn The People against 5G.
Dedicated to those who have lost everything, been exiled, ridiculed and attacked to bring you this message:
Bring Down The Towers.
or suffer the same fate.
Endured 80,000 hrs of study, 150 cities, 32 countries, 3 continents, 6 life restarts, 2 families.
That's how serious this problem is, my commitment is clear.............
Facing the 7th restart,(homeless again)
any help would be cool.
Keep on Rockin'
Michael.
