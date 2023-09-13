REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON / STARLINK DOWN GLOBALLY!!! / RED WORMWOOD-PLANET X BODY / FALLEN ONES-READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 13, 2023





REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON NAGLEY/MAJOR BREAKING NEWS-STARLINK IS DOWN GLOBALLY!!!/RED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X BODY SEEN CLEARLY IN NIGHT SKY/ANOTHER METEOR CAME IN AND NOW EXPLODED OVER THE PHILIPPINES ( MILLIONS SOON TO FALL FROM THE DESTROYER PLANET X/THE FALLEN ANCIENT ONES ( FALLEN ANGELS) NOW COMING OUT IN MASSES ( NEW PICTURES OF FALLEN ENTITIES IN SOUTH AMERICA-THE BIBLICAL GREAT DECEPTION AND BIBLICAL FALLING AWAY IS ABOUT TO FULLY OCCUR )WHAT'S HERE AND ALSO COMING WITH NIBIRU ISNT YOUR FRIENDLY "EXTRATERRESTRIAL" COMING TO SAVE MANKIND-THEY ARE HERE AND COMING BY FORCES TO KILL-STEAL-MANIPULATE AND DESTROY ( STOP BELIEVING MAINSTREAM LIES AND READ A BIBLE AND BELIEVE GODS WORD, NOT LUCIFERS DECEPTION!!! ) READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 9/13/23..I originally started recording this video on the 12th before midnight lol. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. I dont have enough room for this video to put main notes here though can see my main notes in my comments section under my video where I pin my notes that are vital to all as it explains more and its pinned above all other comments in my comments section. I hope all go there and see my main notes. Thanks for watching. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUxiMERNol4